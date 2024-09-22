Idiyappam, a perfect Sunday breakfast

Wheat Idiyappam Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat flour

Water, as required

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons coconut

Sugar, as required

Instructions:

In a pan, roast the wheat flour until it turns slightly golden and has a sandy texture. This indicates it's ready. Turn off the heat and let it cool.

Add the required salt to the cooled flour and set it aside.

Boil water until it reaches a vigorous boil. Gradually add the boiling water to the roasted flour, little by little, until it comes together.

Mix the flour with a ladle, continuing to add water as needed until it forms a dough.

Divide the dough into portions and set them aside.

Grease your idiyappam press with oil and use the fine mold.

Take a small ball of dough and fill the idiyappam press.

Grease the idiyappam steamer plate, then press the dough in a circular motion to fill the plate. Repeat this process in batches without overcrowding. (I used my idli plates for steaming to create small individual portions.)

Pour water into the idli steamer and place the greased plate above it. Steam for 10-12 minutes.

Serve the Wheat Idiyappam hot, drizzled with coconut and sugar.

Ragi Idiyappam Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi (finger millet) flour

Water, as needed

Salt, to taste

Oil, for greasing

Instructions:

In a pan, roast the ragi flour on low heat for about 5 minutes. Add salt and set aside.

Boil water until it’s vigorously bubbling. Gradually add the hot water to the roasted flour, mixing with a ladle until it forms a soft dough.

Grease your idiyappam press with oil. Shape the dough into a cylinder and fill the press.

Grease the idli plate with a drop of oil. Press the mold in a circular motion to fill the plate. Repeat in batches, avoiding overcrowding.

Pour water into the idli steamer and place the greased plate above it. Steam for 10-12 minutes.

Serve hot with coconut chutney or sugar.