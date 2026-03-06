Home-cooked vegetable thali's price remains flat in February, non-veg thali cheaper by 3 pc

Despite a decline in the prices of onion, potato and pulses, the cost of a veg thali remained stable as tomato prices rose sharply, it added.

Onion prices fell 24 per cent on-year due to an influx of late kharif onions, while limited shelf life forced immediate market disposal amid subdued exports.

Potato prices fell 13 per cent on-year as the crop has entered peak harvest phase coinciding with continued liquidation of cold storage stock from the previous rabi season. Pulse prices declined 9 per cent on-year on account of higher opening stocks in the current fiscal.