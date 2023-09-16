Watch: Indian artist's shadow portrait of popular singer Arjith Singh stuns netizens

CHENNAI: A video of an artist creating a unique portrait of popular singer Arjith Singh has gone viral on the platform.

The now-viral video shared on Instagram shows an artist named Shintu Mourya creating a shadow portrait of singer Arjith Singh using unconventional tools.

"Last tak dekho [Watch till the end],” his caption read.

The video features him holding a structure made of random bits and pieces. However, once he starts rotating it, the shadow cast on the wall gives shape to a portrait of the singer.



Shared on August 17, the video has garnered about 35 million views, 3.5 million likes, and 17.3k comments on the platform.

The post's comment section is filled with loads of netizens praising the artist's creativity and asking him to do the same type of portraits for other popular personalities.

One user commented, "Unbelievable." Another user commented, "Your creativity level is amazing brother." "Now this is called real talent," another user commented.