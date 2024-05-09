Video of gourmet Onam sadhya at MICHELIN star Dubai restaurant leaves netizens in shock

CHENNAI: A video of a gourmet version of an Onam sadhya being presented at double MICHELIN star-winning Tresind Studio in Dubai has gone viral. Captioned 'A celebration of flavours', the video shows a line of restaurant staff taking turns to come up to a leaf-shaped plate and serving one single component of the meal.

The reworked 'sadhya' includes papadam, cream rice, mango pickle, payasam, and grilled pineapple served with tomato broth tempered in southern spices. The dish is then presented by the host, Heena, who describes the various flavours of the dish, calling the whole thing a 'performance of food and art'.,

Kerala is famous for not only its delicious porotta and beef curry but also the 'Onam Sadhya’, a meal served during the festival of Onam as well on weddings or special occasions. It comprises an extravagant array of 26 dishes on a banana leaf.

However, some displeased netizens were quick to criticize the meal and its presentation, saying that it was far removed from the authenticity of the traditional Onam sadhya. An Instagram user said, "I really want to know how an Onam sadya looks like just search online you'll find. This dish has nothing to do with onam sadya except for the pappadam maybe."

A few users pointed out the small portions and that the price of the meal was not mentioned.

Another user commented, "The absolute atrocity and insult that this is to onam sadya cannot be articulated politely. On top of all that, "Cuddapah almonds" or any almonds for that matter has never ever made an appearance in the history of sadya."