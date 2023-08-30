SRK visits Vaishno Devi Temple ahead of ‘Jawan’ release, video goes viral

JAMMU: A few days ahead of the release of his action thriller ‘Jawan’, actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the famed Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Wednesday, several videos and pictures of the ‘Chak De India’ actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security.

The superstar had donned a blue jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans and covered his face with a black mask and hood.

Soon after the fan clubs shared the picture, fans swamped the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Previously also he visited the famous temple before the release of his comeback film ‘Pathaan’ in January. Talking about his next release ‘Jawan’, the film is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.



The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. As per a source close to the film's team, 'Jawan' trailer will be out on August 31 at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The superstar is scheduled to attend a pre-release event in Chennai today. On Tuesday, King Khan unveiled a new peppy track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ in which he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.