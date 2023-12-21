SRK fans welcome 'Dunki' release with dhol, fireworks

MUMBAI: Fans just can't keep calm as the much-awaited comedy-drama 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is finally in theatres. A massive crowd of people kicked off the first day, the first show with 'dhol', 'nagada', and fireworks.

Christmas came early for SRK fans as several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media.

Fans were seen wearing santa costumes while holding 'Dunki' banners in their hands.

The film's first show in India is at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration. In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release.

A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue. From dancing to dhol beats, and carrying posters and banners of SRK and 'Dunki', fans welcome film in a grandeur manner.