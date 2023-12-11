Indian Railways receive another 'bad quality' food complaint, goes viral

CHENNAI: While travelling in train, the main concern is food and most of us buy it inside the train.



In a recent incident a women passenger travelling in Bhrahmaputra express with her family complained about being overcharged food on the train.

Ruchi Kokcha, the passenger took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) tagging IRCTC, "I was travelling from Patna to Delhi In Brahmaputra exp train no 15658 coach M2 (8 dec) with my family. We had a total of 10 seats. We ordered dinner. The IRCTC dinner person told us the price of veg thali to be ₹150," she tweeted [sic]

She further added that a scuffle broke out when she asked for the receipt and received a bill with the amount subdivided into two components.

Responding to the issue, IRCTC said, "Ma'am, thanks for highlighting the matter it is viewed seriously. Hefty penalty has been imposed on service provider. Also, the concerned licensee staff involved in overcharging has been deboarded." [sic]

This post has gone viral and crossed over 2 million views on the social media platform.