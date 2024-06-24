Gurgaon CEO shocked by Rs 45,000 electricity Bill, shares pic on X; gets tips from netizens

CHENNAI: Looking at an inflated electricity bill is a sure way of getting one's BP up. Sometimes they surpass actual consumption due to calculation errors by the power companies.



In one such incident, Jasveer Singh, co-founder of Join Hood App, a Gurugram-based firm, was shocked to receive an electricity bill of Rs 45,491 for two months of power use. The picture of the bill which was shared on X, left many netizens in shock.

Jasveer Singh wrote on X, "Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles."

Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles. pic.twitter.com/BVuUR7Nu6U — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) June 22, 2024

Since being shared a couple of days ago, the post has amassed over 7,500 likes and several comments. One X user commented "So, the size of your house? ACs, lights, washing machine, dryer, etc. If you consume more electricity units, you'll have to pay more. You didn't specify two months, so that's conveniently ignored! Please minimize your electricity consumption, or be ready to pay up! There's no point in sensationalizing it on social media."



"If it's real and you own the house, switch to solar. We did and are very happy. A one-time investment will save you for years," another user recommended.

One netizen even quipped, "Meanwhile me struggling to pay my 2k bill."