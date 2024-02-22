Did Kareena Kapoor ignore Shahid Kapoor at DPIFF Awards 2024?

MUMBAI: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor recently attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. However, what grabbed the eyeball was how the 'Jab We Met' co-stars crossed each other's paths on the red carpet.

The ace actors caught the attention of the fans and many of them raised questions as if Kareena ignored Shahid during the ceremony.

The viral video shows Shahid Kapoor carrying an award and standing with directors Raj and DK. As the photo session was going on, Kareena Kapoor came and greeted the directors as she moved past them to pose for the paparazzi. After Kareena went away, Shahid was spotted smiling while posing for the media. Kareena wore a gold shimmering gown and heels to the event. Shahid also looked stunning at the event.

While reacting to the video on X, one of the fans wrote, "Ah, this will forever be a thing!Jab they met"

Another wrote, "She did it purposely Ig..Look at his face..#ShaheedKapoor #KareenaKapoor#JabWeMet naaaaa!!!!!"

The other commented, "We atleast deserved a cordial "Hi-Hello"!!#ShahidKapoor #KareenaKapoor"

Kareena and Shahid worked together in movies like 'Jab We Met' and 'Udta Punjab' Kareena Kapoor's Geet and Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap from 'Jab We Met' are still etched in the minds and hearts of all Bollywood lovers.

Their relationship was earlier talk of the town before they both moved on in their lives.

Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

While Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

The grand award ceremony was also attended by other B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikrant Massey, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and others.