Content creator’s lip-sync Ram Siya Ram goes viral

CHENNAI: Content creators from Tanzania named Kili Paul and his sister Neema had gone viral for making Instagram reels and many dance videos. Another reel, which was posted a few days ago had gone viral. The song is from the movie ‘Adipurush’.



The song ‘Ram Siya Ram’, was sung originally by Sachet-Parampara. The caption read, Jai Shree Ram. He also said, “Let me see u all in the comment”.

The video went viral on Instagram and the video reached more than one million likes and 7 million views. The singer Sachet Tandon himself commented on the video, “wow” along with the red heart.



Internet users were very excited in seeing the video. Many users commented, “Jai shree Ram”.

One of the user commented, “You just stole every sanatani’s hearts. Jai shree ram”. Another user said” Garv se kaho jai sree ram”, which means Say with pride, Hail Lord Ram.

The third user said, “My always favourite song. Hail Lord Ram. The heart feels relaxed after listening to this song.