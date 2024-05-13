Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 May 2024 11:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-13 11:31:14.0  )
Branded coffee? Check out this viral Cooker Coffee as video captures attention of netizens
Streetside vendor's 'Cooker Coffee' (Screengrab 'X')

CHENNAI: Forget fancy machines and expensive gadgets - this guy created his personal coffee maker brand using just a pressure cooker and steel pipe.

For those dedicated 'coffee-lovers' who like finding new ways to prepare their coffee, this may be the perfect video for you!

Uploaded on Instagram, the recording portrays a vendor flaunting his unique coffee-making style. The caption claims the coffee to be "even better than branded coffee".

The setup includes a steel pipe attached to a cooker through a valve near the whistle.

At first, he pours milk, sugar, and coffee powder into a mug.

He places the mug at the valve opening of the pipe.

The coffee starts boiling when the steam flows into the mug, and as a result, the customer is presented with hot, frothy coffee within seconds.

People have expressed their astonishment at the creative commodity online, appreciating the vendor's talent for constructing an 'exclusive coffee maker'

Coffeeunique coffee varietiesInstagram
Online Desk

