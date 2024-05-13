Branded coffee? Check out this viral "Cooker Coffee" as video captures attention of netizens

CHENNAI: Forget fancy machines and expensive gadgets - this guy created his personal coffee maker brand using just a pressure cooker and steel pipe.

For those dedicated 'coffee-lovers' who like finding new ways to prepare their coffee, this may be the perfect video for you!

Uploaded on Instagram, the recording portrays a vendor flaunting his unique coffee-making style. The caption claims the coffee to be "even better than branded coffee".

The setup includes a steel pipe attached to a cooker through a valve near the whistle.

At first, he pours milk, sugar, and coffee powder into a mug.

He places the mug at the valve opening of the pipe.

The coffee starts boiling when the steam flows into the mug, and as a result, the customer is presented with hot, frothy coffee within seconds.

People have expressed their astonishment at the creative commodity online, appreciating the vendor's talent for constructing an 'exclusive coffee maker'