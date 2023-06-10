2 men stop Delhi Metro rail doors from closing with foot, DMRC reacts

CHENNAI: Playing with everything and everywhere has become a trend with the current generation. A video of two passengers playing with the Delhi Metro doors closing, showcasing their careless behaviour has gone viral.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Aman with a caption that read, "Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai (Metro are getting late is because of these people)." (sic)

The video recorded at the Karol Bagh Delhi Metro Station shows two men standing adjacent to the coach’s gate. Just as the gate begins to close, they both stick out their feet so that the automated door opens again. They did it a few times as other men inside the coach are seen laughing at their behaviour.

Check out the video here:





The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded to his tweet and asked the man to provide the coach number, written inside and outside the train. “I don’t know the coach's number because I saw this video on Instagram reels but it is a blue line as you can see and you can see their faces also I am giving all details below please look into this matter asap possible,” replied the user.

“Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour,” the DMRC tweeted.

Shared on June 8, the video got 33.2k views and 201 likes.One user commented, “So sad. 1000’s of passengers struggling to reach their destination & someone makes fun of system. & @OfficialDMRC is looking for coach number", commented a user. Another user commented, “Pls take necessary action so it will be a lesson for others”

A third user commented, "Should identify these people and ask them to pay the hefty fine. It will be a lesson for such commuters."