    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-18 00:30:44.0  )
    Get ready for Janmashtami with home-made snacks
    Uppu Seedai; Rava Seedai

    Uppu Seedai

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup rice flour
    • 1 tablespoon urad dal flour
    • 1 tablespoon grated coconut
    • 2 tablespoons melted butter
    • 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds
    • Salt to taste
    • Oil for deep frying

    Instructions

    • Roast 1 cup of rice flour until it's easy to draw a continuous line. Set aside to cool.
    • Roast urad dal flour for 2 minutes. Set aside to cool.
    • Roast grated coconut until it dries out but does not turn golden. Set aside to cool.
    • In a sieve, combine the roasted rice flour and urad dal flour. Sift well and discard any remains.
    • In a bowl, combine the sieved flours, melted butter, sesame seeds, and roasted coconut. Mix well to combine.
    • Gradually add water to the mixture, a little at a time, until you form a soft dough that is not sticky.
    • Pinch a small portion of dough and roll it between your fingers to form a rough ball. It doesn’t need to be perfectly round.
    • Alternatively, roll it using your palms. If the dough sticks apply oil to your fingers and palms. Mild cracks are acceptable as they help with drying out.
    • Place the shaped balls on a dry cloth. Optionally, prick each ball with a toothpick to prevent bursting during frying.
    • Heat oil in a deep pan. Test with one ball first. If it fries well without bursting, fry the remaining balls in batches.
    • Fry a few balls, rolling them over until golden brown.
    • Once fried, let the seedai cool completely. Store in a clean, dry, airtight container. They will keep well for up to a month.

    Rava Seedai

    Ingredients:

    • 1/2 cup rava (semolina)
    • 2.5 tablespoons chutney dal (fried gram)
    • 2 teaspoons grated coconut
    • 2 teaspoons butter (at room temperature)
    • 1/8 teaspoon hing (asafoetida)
    • 1/8 teaspoon jeera (cumin) powder
    • 1/8 teaspoon pepper powder
    • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
    • Salt to taste
    • Oil for deep frying

    Instructions:

    • Grind the rava to a fine powder and set aside.
    • Grind the chutney dal to a fine powder and set aside.
    • Dry roast the grated coconut until slightly browned and set aside.
    • In a mixing bowl, combine the ground rava, chutney dal, butter, sesame seeds, hing, jeera powder, pepper powder, and roasted coconut. Mix well.
    • Gradually add water, a little at a time, to form a dough. Be cautious; it will only take a few tablespoons of water.
    • Let the dough rest for 30-45 minutes.
    • Pinch small portions of the dough and roll them into small balls. Place the balls on a newspaper or clean cloth and let them rest for 10 minutes.
    • Heat oil in a deep pan. Once hot, drop a few balls into the oil.
    • Fry on low to medium flame, turning occasionally to cook evenly until golden brown.
    • Use a slotted spoon to remove the seedai and drain on a kitchen towel.
    • Allow the fried seedai to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
