Want to wear white during monsoon, here are few tips

MUMBAI: White is one the most soothing and elegant colour. However, during monsoon wearing white coloured fabric becomes a little tricky. There is always an apprehension about your clothes getting dirty and if it is a white colour then every spot is clearly visible. But there are options available which you can try and go out in white. Here are some tips for wearing white in the rain without worrying about dirty puddles.

Outerwear During monsoon, it is important to choose your outerwear in an intelligent way. It is very crucial. You can opt for hooded poly nylon jackets or raincoats that are perfect for the rainy season. You can also go for a trench coat. One thing that needs to be kept in mind while choosing outerwear is the fabric.





White can go well with other colours The best thing about white is that you can team it up with any other colour. So, instead of going all white, choose a white top or any bottom wear and choose another piece of other colour.







Accessories Add some white accessories to your outfit. A white tote bag, a white choker, or even you can wear a white belt with your trouser or skirt. This will also add to your style statement.







White skirt and shorts If you really want to wear white, then another best option can be to go for a white skirt or shorts. Preferably pick a knee-length or short skirt and team it up with a shirt or top to complete the look.







Go for a printed white There can be different ways to wear white this season. So, instead of a simple white dress or T-shirt, you can also choose a floral printed T-shirt or one with a slogan written over it. You can also wear a white printed kurta with leggings.





