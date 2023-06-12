Take a look at white summer dresses from celeb's closets

MUMBAI: A breezy white dress is the epitome of summer vibes and the ideal approach to embracing them in style.

From maxi dresses to mini skirts or bodycon dresses, let’s take a look at some of the best white dresses from celeb’s closets.





Dia Mirza in white maxi dress

In a white dress the stunning beauty exudes a summery feeling. She completed the entire look with white sandals and other matching accessories.





Mrunal Thakur in white outfit

Mrunal Thakur’s simple yet elegant white dress exemplifies how one can look stylish in a classic white dress. Thakur wore a sleeveless maxi dress with a plunging V neckline and tie-strap waistband. To add a glamour element she opted for golden rings and earrings.

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a white ruffled midi dress

Kriti looks absolutely stunning in her white ruffled midi dress and perfectly combines style with simplicity. The elaborate ruffles give the dress a whimsical touch, and the monochromatic colour represents purity and elegance.

Parineeti Chopra’s perfect summer look

Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra, who wore a strappy maxi dress with a schiffli design that is perfect for a vacation. The actor has paired it up with sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail.





Katrina Kaif and her love for the white colour

Katrina Kaif is enamoured with the colour white, and she looks good in it every time. She once tried on a chic white bodycon dress. The chic dress featured a closed round neckline and an intriguing one-sleeve design. She completed the look with a pair of pearl earrings.















