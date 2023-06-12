Take a look at white summer dresses from celeb's closets
From maxi dresses to mini skirts or bodycon dresses, let’s take a look at some of the best white dresses from celeb’s closets.
MUMBAI: A breezy white dress is the epitome of summer vibes and the ideal approach to embracing them in style.
From maxi dresses to mini skirts or bodycon dresses, let’s take a look at some of the best white dresses from celeb’s closets.
In a white dress the stunning beauty exudes a summery feeling. She completed the entire look with white sandals and other matching accessories.
Mrunal Thakur’s simple yet elegant white dress exemplifies how one can look stylish in a classic white dress. Thakur wore a sleeveless maxi dress with a plunging V neckline and tie-strap waistband. To add a glamour element she opted for golden rings and earrings.
Kriti looks absolutely stunning in her white ruffled midi dress and perfectly combines style with simplicity. The elaborate ruffles give the dress a whimsical touch, and the monochromatic colour represents purity and elegance.
Take fashion cues from Parineeti Chopra, who wore a strappy maxi dress with a schiffli design that is perfect for a vacation. The actor has paired it up with sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail.
Katrina Kaif is enamoured with the colour white, and she looks good in it every time. She once tried on a chic white bodycon dress. The chic dress featured a closed round neckline and an intriguing one-sleeve design. She completed the look with a pair of pearl earrings.