'Strike a pose', says Preity Zinta as she oozes a retro vibe in new photo
Preity was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.
MUMBAI: Preity Zinta on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot, shelling major retro vibes.
The actress, who is known for her work in 'Veer Zaara', took to Instagram and shared a photo, wearing a short green floral dress, with bell sleeves. She tied up her hair in a bun with a matching scarf.
The outfit was accessorised with a black belt. For the makeup, she opted for black eyeliner, and red lipstick.
The post is captioned: "Strike a pose #ting", followed by a red heart emoji.
The fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Bawall".
Another said: 'Punjabi kudi like japani gudiya'. One also commented: "Pretty woman".
Preity was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.