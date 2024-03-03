Ranveer looks dapper in animal printed shirt at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities Day 2

JAMNAGAR: The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations. On Saturday, taking to Instagram, actor and daddy-to-be Ranveer Singh shared his look for the Day 2 of the gala event.

'The Gully Boy' actor looked dapper as he wore an animal-printed shirt paired with off-white pants. He accessorized his look with black shades and a brown hat. Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by Pop sensation Rihanna, and much more.

Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social media.

