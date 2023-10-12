Begin typing your search...
Most stylish scrunchies to wear this fall
CHENNAI: Add sophistication and amp up your look with stylish scrunchies. You can wear it on your updos, ponytails, and even on your wrist.
While scrunchies are cute, they have a purpose beyond simply dressing up your ponytail. Seasonal hair loss is a very real thing, especially in fall and winter. So, if you to prevent hair breakage and damage, scrunchies are a better option than standard hair elastics because they are designed to be kinder to your strands.
Here’s how you can style your hair with different kinds of scrunchies:
