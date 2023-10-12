Most stylish scrunchies to wear this fall

CHENNAI: Add sophistication and amp up your look with stylish scrunchies. You can wear it on your updos, ponytails, and even on your wrist.

While scrunchies are cute, they have a purpose beyond simply dressing up your ponytail. Seasonal hair loss is a very real thing, especially in fall and winter. So, if you to prevent hair breakage and damage, scrunchies are a better option than standard hair elastics because they are designed to be kinder to your strands.

Here’s how you can style your hair with different kinds of scrunchies:

Satin Scrunchies The fabric used to make satin scrunchies is shiny, silky, and gentle to the touch. They are ideal for everyday use. They are available in solid, pastel colours and also cute interesting prints.





Shimmery textured Scrunchies This scrunchie is an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe thanks to its gorgeous shimmering patterned fabric, especially for the coming holiday season.





Organza Scrunchies Organza is a sheer, airy fabric that is used to make scrunchies. When you want your hair to look a little fancier, you can for this type of scrunchie.





Velvet Scrunchies Velvet is one of the fabrics which is used during the fall and winter seasons. When talking about scrunchies, you can go for Velvet scrunchies ideal for keeping hair tidy and also add a touch of luxury.





Simple printed or plain Scrunchies Hair ties with fabric wrapped around them are what make up a simple plain scrunchie. Simple scrunchies are more practical and versatile.



