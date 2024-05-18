Kiara Advani exudes diva vibes in her first look from Cannes

Cannes: Actor Kiara Advani is serving major fashion goals at Cannes.

The 'Kabir Singh' star, who recently checked into the French Riviera to represent India at Women in Cinema Gala dinner, dropped a stylish post on her social media on Friday.

In a video, she could be seen exuding diva vibes in an ivory crepe back satin dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit was from the shelves of designer Prabal Gurung. She elevated her simple yet classy ensemble with large matching earrings and heels. The video started with Kiara getting out of a car. She then walked, posed and smiled on a deck.

"Rendezvous at the Riviera," Kiara captioned the post, leaving fans mesmerised.

Her post is flooded with heartfelt reactions.

"Gorgeous," a fan wrote.

"You are so stunning," another Instagram user wrote.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

Other Indian actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari are also in Cannes.

Aishwarya, who is called 'Cannes Queen', has so far served two looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. For her first look, Aishwarya WORE a dramatic monochrome gown with striking golden accents as she walked the red carpet. The custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock creation featured a corset-inspired silhouette complete with a floor-sweeping train.

On Friday, she made her second appearance on the red carpet donning shimmery gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. She graced the screening of 'Kinds of Kindness' last evening.

Her outfit comes in enchanting shade of silver and has a delicate silhouette adorned with sequins all over. Aishwarya accessorised her look with statement diamond drop earrings, a sleek silver bracelet on her wrist, a ring on her finger and a pair of high heel.

Despite having a fractured hand, Aishwarya is leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn at the Cannes Festival.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.