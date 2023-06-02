Kareena to Malaika: Bollywood celebrities who ace athleisure wear

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities have indeed embraced athleisure wear as a favored style for various occasions. Whether it's airport looks, street styles, or paparazzi shootouts, they have shown their love for this comfortable and trendy fashion trend. Athleisure wear allows them to maintain a balance between comfort and style while making a statement. Many of them have embraced the athleisure trend with great finesse. Here are some B-town divas who are often seen rocking athleisure wear:

Deepika Padukone





Deepika often opts for athleisure wear during her airport appearances. She wore a black sports bra with matching joggers and an oversized golden jacket to create a casual yet chic look. The 'Pathaan' actor paired the outfit with casual matching sneakers and sunglasses.

Malaika Arora





Malaika Arora is known for her love for fitness and her athleisure looks are always on fleek. She often wears stylish crop tops and sports bras to showcase her toned physique. In a black T-shirt and a matching pair of leggings, the actor aced the athleisure look to perfection and made fashion lovers drool. Malaika teamed the look with matching sneakers and sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan





Kareena Kapoor has been spotted in many athleisure looks, especially when she is heading to the gym. In the mirror selfie, the '3 Idiots' actor pairs black spaghetti top grey with matching shorts.

Katrina Kaif





Katrina Kaif often wears athleisure wear when traveling or running errands. Her looks are comfortable and chic at the same time. She wore an oversized white spaghetti top with black leggings, For accessories, the 'Tiger 3' actor opted for black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor





Shraddha Kapoor has a fresh and youthful sense of style, and she carries athleisure wear with great confidence. She donned a blue crop top with printed leggings. The 'Sahoo' actor completed the look with red sunglasses and black shoes.