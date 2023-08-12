Begin typing your search...

Kareena to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood divas rocking printed co-ord sets

Our Bollywood divas have once again embraced the comfort of co-ord sets in this ravishing images.

ByANIANI|12 Aug 2023 3:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-12 15:01:00.0  )
MUMBAI: Co-ord sets have become a must-have fashion apparel for women lately. Undoubtedly, they have overtaken the trend of fitted clothing. Our Bollywood divas have also time and again embraced the comfort of co-ord sets -- especially the printed ones. Let's take a look at the pictures of actresses who love to sport a printed co-ord set.

Bookmark this look of Katrina Kaif if you are planning to buy a printed co-ord set in formal style. The 'Namastey London' star wore this black-coloured floral printed outfit during the promotions of her film 'Phone Bhoot' in 2022. She teamed her look with dewy makeup and stud earrings.

Sonakshi Sinha literally brought her A-game while donning this bright panther print co-ord set. The ensemble is from the brand Sil-Sila. The Dabang actor kept the overshirt open and paired it with a matching bralette.

This is a throwback image of Kiara Advani. She wore this cool tie and dye co-ord set during the promotions of 'Shershaah'. She wore a crop top with a plunging neckline and teamed with a pair of matching high-waisted pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for co-ord sets is well-known. The 'Jab We Met' star has made numerous appearances in different types of co-ord sets over the years. Co-ords took on the pace of 'The Crew' actress' daily style.

This co-ord set of Rakul Preet Singh is enough to brighten up your day. Isn't it vibrant yet classy?


Sonakshi SinhaKatrina KaifKiara AdvaniRakul Preeth Singhbollywood
ANI

