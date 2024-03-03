Ivanka steals the show with her desi avatar at Anant- Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

JAMNAGAR: United States former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump attended the second day of pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a white lehenga choli. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar. In the viral videos, Ivanka Trump can be seen wearing a white lehenga choli and matching potli.





She completed her look with a statement emerald jewellery set and left her soft curled hair open to enhance her look. Ivanka can be seen enjoying the event with her husband Jared Kushner.





On Day 1, Ivanka Trump wore a shimmery golden-silver-hued saree for the event. She attended the party with her husband and daughter Arabella Rose. Jaaved Jaaferi also attended the event with his wife.





Businessman Anand Mahindra snapped at the gala night.





The Saturday night also showed, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir together after years. The trio treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance.





In a video shared by one of SRK's fan clubs on X, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen donning kurtas pyjama set for the event. The video showed Salman, Aamir and SRK performing 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 'and 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from 'Rang De Basanti'. SRK, Salman, and Aamir were also seen dancing with Ram Charan on his song 'Naatu Naatu' song.





Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar were among the the star-studded guest list who arrived in Jamnagar to attend the lavish celebrations.























