How to flaunt nude lipstick shade? Take cue from Bollywood divas

Here's a Bollywood-inspired guide to flaunt a nude lipstick shade.

ByANIANI|10 Feb 2024 8:45 AM GMT
Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Nude lipstick shades are versatile and can complement various skin tones. Here's a Bollywood-inspired guide to flaunt a nude lipstick shade:

Alia Bhatt

To emulate Alia's nude lip look, select a sheer nude lipstick. This will give your lips a natural look like hers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Known for her timeless beauty and elegance, Aishwarya often opts for nude lipstick shades that enhance her natural features. To emulate her look, choose a creamy nude lipstick with a hint of mauve or rose undertones.

Katrina Kaif

For a Katrina-inspired nude lip, select a sheer nude lipstick or lip gloss with a touch of shimmer. This will give your lips a natural sheen and make them appear fuller and more hydrated.

Kareena Kapoor

To channel Kareena's nude lipstick vibe, choose a shade that has a warm undertone, such as caramel or beige, to add warmth to your lips and brighten your complexion.

Anushka Sharma

To emulate Anushka's nude lip look, choose a nude lipstick with a creamy texture and neutral undertones. This will give your lips a natural flush of colour and a glossy finish, adding a touch of femininity to your look.

ANI

