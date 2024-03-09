Hansika Motwani surprises fans with her pink-saree look

MUMBAI: Hansika Motwani has set the internet on fire with her saree look, raising the hotness quotient.



The diva, who was most recently seen in 'Guardian', took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures wearing a pink saree.

Hansika is a complete vision to behold, and is giving her fans major fashion and makeup goals.

She opted for brown lips, smokey eyes, and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is set in a wavy manner, and accessories the look with big golden chaandbaalis.

The post is captioned with a tulip flower emoji.

On the work front, Hansika next has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.