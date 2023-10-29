From Barbie to Jawan and Pushpa, try these Halloween costumes for an unforgettable night

CHENNAI: With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time for all the Halloween enthusiasts to finalise their costumes. If you’re still pondering what to wear for this spooky celebration, your search ends here. We’ve put together a list of Halloween costume ideas.

The iconic Barbie - the trend of dressing up as this classic doll has gained significant momentum, especially with the Barbie movie release this year. Plus, crafting a Barbie costume is relatively simple and budget-friendly, making it an attractive option.

A lot of people opt for Taylor Swift’s signature concert costumes for Halloween, perhaps because they are die-hard fans of the singer, or maybe because these costumes are straightforward to recreate. A quick scroll through Swift’s social media can give you some handy costume inspiration.

Taking inspiration from films, dressing up as a character from the film Pushpa for Halloween can be a unique and exciting choice. You can either try recreating Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa or try Fahadh Faasil’s Bhanwar Singh look.

Harley Quinn remains an all-time favourite for Halloween. Crafting her signature look with the red-and-blue satin jacket and makeup is easily achievable.

Drawing inspiration from the recently released film Jawan, which features Shah Rukh Khan in various looks, can be an exciting choice. For Shah Rukh Khan fans, replicating one of his iconic film looks can be the best way to show your admiration for the actor.

Witch or Wizard is a classic choice that never goes out of style. You can unleash your inner sorcerer with a pointy hat, a flowing robe, and a magical wand.