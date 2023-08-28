Comfy outfit ideas for movie night with friends

NEW DELHI: Finding the balance between comfort and style for a movie night with friends is key to feeling relaxed yet put-together. Here are some cosy and stylish outfit ideas for a memorable movie night with your pals.

Casual chic

Pair a graphic T-shirt or a cute off-the-shoulder top with high-waisted skinny jeans or comfortable leggings. You can accessorize it with sneakers or stylish slip-on shoes for comfort.





Casual romper

A comfortable, one-piece romper or jumpsuit can be a good choice. You can also choose a lightweight kimono or open-front cardigan. Pair it with a headband or scrunchie for a playful touch.





Distressed denim shorts

You can add denim shorts with a plain, oversized T-shirt or a slouchy sweater to your wardrobe ideas. Pair it with classic white sneakers and a statement belt or some layered necklaces to add flair.





Maxi dress ease

A flowy maxi dress made of soft, breathable fabric with a lightweight denim jacket or a casual cardigan for cooler evenings is good to go. You can choose low-top sneakers and a floppy hat or a stylish tote bag for a boho touch.





Open shirt look

A flannel shirt worn open with a basic tank top underneath with high-quality leggings or fleece-lined leggings for extra warmth is a great choice. Accessorize with some chunky bracelets and slouchy boots.







