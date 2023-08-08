College outfits ideas that combine style and comfort

NEW DELHI: Keeping your college outfits stylish yet comfortable is essential for a laidback and confident campus vibe. Whether you're hanging around campus or attending classes, college fashion is all about expressing your personal style while staying functional. Here are some outfit ideas that combine style and comfort to help you confidently navigate your college life:

Denim on Denim





The denim-on-denim trend is all about creating a cohesive yet contrasted look. Choose two pieces of denim, you can pair a light-wash denim jacket with darker-wash skinny jeans, or of the same shades. Denim is indeed a great temperature regulator. During warmer months, you can roll up the sleeves of the denim jacket and choose lighter denim fabrics to prevent overheating.

White Shirt and Denim









The combination of a white shirt and denim is a timeless and versatile ensemble. Start with a crisp white button-down shirt. Pair it with your favorite pair of denim jeans. White Converse are a great choice as they match well with the neutral tones of the outfit.

Plaid Button-Down and Denim





Choose a plaid button-down shirt in colours that resonate with your style. Pair it with a comfortable pair of denim jeans. You can opt for classic blue jeans or experiment with different washes and cuts. For a laidback and casual look, leave the plaid shirt unbuttoned and wear a simple graphic tee underneath. Roll up the sleeves of the plaid shirt for a relaxed vibe.

Rock Band Tees





Opt for a vintage-inspired rock band tee that represents your music taste Pair it with distressed or ripped jeans for a laidback and edgy look. Complete the ensemble with combat boots or black canvas shoes for a touch of rugged style. This outfit is perfect for showcasing your personal style and expressing your love for music.

Oversized Pull-Over





The oversized pullover is a fantastic choice for a trendy and comfortable athleisure-inspired college outfit. Choose an oversized pullover or hoodie for a cosy and relaxed vibe. Complete the look with chunky sneakers.

