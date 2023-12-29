Celebrity-inspired New Year's Eve outfits

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities often showcase glamorous and stylish outfits, especially for special occasions. As New Year's Eve is almost here, here are some ideas that you might find inspiring for your special day look.

Sonam Kapoor

Experiment with your look with fashion-forward choices inspired by Sonam Kapoor. Consider a unique silhouette, bold patterns, or unconventional accessories to make a statement.

Alia Bhatt

Capture Alia's youthful and fresh style with a trendy outfit. Mix and match a crop top with a high-waisted skirt or pants for a playful yet stylish ensemble.

Deepika Padukone

Embrace Deepika's elegant style with a floor-length gown in a solid colour. Complete the look of your gown with statement jewellery for a touch of glamour.

Kareena Kapoor

Channel Kareena's bold fashion sense by opting for a statement piece. This could be a sequined suit with eye-catching details.

Aishwarya Rai

Emulate Aishwarya's timeless grace with an embroidered suit. Choose a traditional sit or a saree in a luxurious fabric with subtle embellishments for an elegant and traditional look.