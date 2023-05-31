Best ethnic looks of Bollywood divas

MUMBAI: From Alia to Madhuri Bollywood divas have always adorned wearing traditional ethnic outfits. No matter how big or small the celebration is Bollywood divas never fail to jump into the ethnic wear to celebrate the extravaganza. The B-town stars have been spotted with the most trendy and alluring ethnic wear in the fashion industry. Bollywood divas not only embrace the traditional ethnic wear looks but also give them a unique touch with their sassiness and charm. Let’s have a look at Bollywood divas in ethnic wear.

Alia bhatt





Alia Bhatt always flaunts her beauty with the best ethnic outfits. Needless to say Alia rules with her acting performance and dreamy beauty. She presents the outfits gracefully and enhances her beauty in sartorial choices. The wardrobe of the actor is filled with ace-level traditional attires.

Kiara Advani





Kiara has donned the most enchanting ethnic attires. Shershaah actor glammed with her ethnic outfits. Also, she constantly experiments with the new look and styles it flawlessly. She is famous for her distinct and excellent dressing sense.

Kareena kapoor





Kareena Kapoor is a heart-throb fashion diva who always wins fans' hearts with her great fashion looks. Kareena is known to don some of the most inspiring and flattering outfit ensembles for celebrating Indian occasions. She has given the best outfit inspiration to all.

Deepika Padukone





Deepika is no new name when it comes to fashion inspiration. She has worn some of the most inspiring outfits in the fashion industry and does every outfit justice. Her fashion sense is truly a breath of fresh air.

Madhuri Dixit Nene





Madhuri Dixit Nene has made a mark in the Indian fashion industry with her impeccable sense of fashion and the style she follows. Much like her exuberating talent, her sense of fashion and all the outfits that flatter her are endless and always melt the hearts of her fans.