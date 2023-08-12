Airport Diaries: Virat, Anushka ooze uber-cool vibes in casuals

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked at the Mumbai airport rocking a cool look on Saturday morning. In the papped images, Anushka is seen wearing a white crop top paired with comfy loose denim trousers, a blue jacket and funky shades.

Virat opted for an all-white look. He donned a white t-shirt that he teamed up with matching trousers. He elevated his casual look with a stylish yellow cap.





The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs before leaving the airport premises. Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.







