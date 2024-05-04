6 celeb-approved elegant kurta sets for summer 2024

MUMBAI: As summer unfolds, it's time to embrace the vibrant hues and breezy styles of kurta sets. Inspired by celebrities who effortlessly showcase elegance and comfort, here are six curated picks to elevate your summer wardrobe.

Anushka Sharma's Pastel Perfection Channelling ethereal vibes, Anushka Sharma's pastel kurta set is a must-have. Opt for soft shades like powder blue or blush pink paired with delicate embroidery for a serene yet chic look.

Ranbir Kapoor's Relaxed Sophistication For the gentlemen, take cues from Ranbir Kapoor's relaxed yet sophisticated style. Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen in earthy tones such as beige or olive green. Pair with slim-fit trousers for a modern twist.

Priyanka Chopra's Boho Glamour Priyanka Chopra exudes bohemian glamour in her eclectic kurta sets. Embrace vibrant prints, tassel details, and flowy silhouettes for a playful yet elegant ensemble perfect for summer soirees.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Minimalist Charm Ayushmann Khurrana keeps it minimal yet charming with his understated kurta sets. Opt for solid hues like ivory or steel grey with subtle embellishments for a refined look that transitions seamlessly from day to night.

Alia Bhatt's Floral Fantasy Embrace the floral trend with Alia Bhatt's enchanting kurta sets. Whether it's dainty floral prints or bold botanical motifs, infuse your wardrobe with femininity and grace this summer.