5 stunning Bollywood-inspired bridesmaid fashion ideas to steal the spotlight

MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for its glamour and style, and it's a great source of inspiration for bridesmaid fashion as well. Whether you're looking for traditional elegance or contemporary chic, Bollywood offers a plethora of ideas to make your bridesmaids shine. Here's a listicle of Bollywood-inspired fashion ideas that your squad will love:

Deepika Padukone's look from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Opt for rich colours like queen pink, royal blue, emerald green, or deep red. Embellishments such as sequins, zari work, and intricate embroidery add Bollywood flair.

Sonam Kapoor's contemporary saree styles Experiment with pre-draped sarees or dhoti sarees paired with trendy blouses. Play with unconventional fabrics and bold prints to make a statement.

Alia Bhatt's traditional sharara looks Opt for shararas with voluminous ghararas and pair them with short kurtas or peplum tops. Rich fabrics like silk or brocade with heavy dupattas complete the look.

Priyanka Chopra's fusion wear in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Mix traditional and contemporary elements such as crop tops with skirts, or jumpsuits with intricate Indian embroidery. This style is perfect for bridesmaids who prefer a more modern look.