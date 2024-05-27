5 must-try poppy-inspired nail paints for the season

NEW DELHI: Poppy hues are popping up everywhere this season, and nail art is no exception. From vibrant red-orange tones to delicate coral shades, there's a poppy-inspired nail paint for every style and occasion. Dive into this listicle to discover five nail polishes that will have your fingertips blooming with beauty.

Fiery Flare Kickstart your nail game with a bold, fiery red-orange shade reminiscent of blooming poppies in full sunlight. This striking colour adds an instant burst of energy to your look and pairs perfectly with summer dresses or casual denim.

Coral Crush For a softer take on the poppy trend, opt for a delicate coral nail polish that exudes elegance and charm. This versatile shade transitions seamlessly from day to night, making it a staple for any nail polish collection.

Sunny Delight Vibrant Yellow Yellow is synonymous with sunshine and happiness, making it a perfect choice for a poppy-inspired look. A vibrant yellow nail paint can add a cheerful touch to your style, whether you're heading to the beach or a summer picnic.

Lemon Zest Soft Lemon If you prefer a softer, pastel hue, a lemon nail paint can be both elegant and playful. It’s a versatile shade that pairs well with a variety of outfits, from casual to dressy.

Aqua Dream Bold Blue Blue nail paint can range from bold and bright to cool and calming. A vibrant blue is a perfect poppy-inspired colour that can add a splash of fun to your look.

Sorce: Pexels