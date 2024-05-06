5 Bollywood inspired oversized outfits to try this season

MUMBAI: When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities often set the trend with their unique style statements. Oversized outfits have been making waves in the fashion world, offering comfort without compromising on style. Here are five Bollywood-inspired oversized outfits that you should definitely try

Farah Khan Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan is often seen rocking oversized clothes with effortless style. Her blue multi-colored oversized shirt is the perfect choice for a basic yet chic look. Pair it with casual pants or denim jeans for a laid-back yet fashionable ensemble.

Huma Qureshi Actress Huma Qureshi proves that comfort can be stylish with her chic coords set. This comfy ensemble is ideal for summer days, offering both comfort and fashion. Pair it with sneakers and minimal accessories for a trendy look.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and her love for oversized shirts is no secret. Opt for a classy yet basic look with a white oversized shirt similar to Deepika’s style. Add a corset for a chic twist and pair it with blue denim jeans and sneakers for a casual yet sophisticated vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Get comfy this summer in a stylish oversized off-white shirt like Kareena Kapoor. Whether you choose shorts or blue jeans, it’s the perfect outfit for a laid-back day out.