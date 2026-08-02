Every meal has a story

Written decades ago in Telugu and later translated into English, the cookbook has been a constant source of inspiration, shaping not only the way she cooks but also the community she has built around food.

"My great-grandmother wrote a cookbook many years ago. It was originally in Telugu and was later translated into English. That book is like my holy grail. I grew up in a Telugu family in Tamil Nadu, so our meals were always a mix of Telugu and Tamil food. So many of the recipes I grew up eating came from that book. Cookbooks have always fascinated me and cooking my way through her recipes is still my dream project," says Akshitha Praveen, founder and curator of the Madras Cookbook Club.

That love for cookbooks eventually found another outlet. Two years ago, Akshitha came across a cookbook club in Bengaluru where members met every month to cook from a single cookbook. The idea stayed with her.

"I had moved to Chennai in 2021 and was working from home. I didn't know many people here and cooking has always been my passion. When I saw the cookbook club, I thought it was such an interesting idea. It felt like a wonderful way to meet people through a common passion."