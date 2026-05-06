Even your car feels the heat

When it’s 95 degrees Fahrenheit outside, the temperature of the asphalt could be as high as 140 degrees (60 Celsius). That’s hard on your tyres, especially if their pressure is low. Brannon said underinflated tyres generate heat simply by rolling. Add in high road-surface temperatures, and you’ve got prime conditions for a blowout.

“Check your tyre pressure regularly and filling them if needed. The best time to do so is when your tyres are cold: in the morning, before you’ve driven anywhere,” he added.

To know what pressure you’re shooting for, consult your owner’s manual or the sticker on the inside of the driver’s door. Those will tell you what’s recommended for your vehicle — as opposed to the number on the tyre, which is the maximum pressure a particular tyre can handle.

Even if your car automatically alerts you to underinflated tyres, Brannon advised manual checks, because many warnings don’t activate until the pressure is 20% to 25% lower than it should be. “If you were to check it once a month, on an average temperature day, you’re going to be well ahead of most Americans,” he said.