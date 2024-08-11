Elevate your Sundays with easy snacks

Panjiri

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup makhana (fox nuts)

1 + 2 tablespoons ghee

1 tablespoon cashews, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon almonds, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon pistachios, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon raisins

1/2 cup cane sugar

Instructions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a kadai. Add the cashews, almonds, and pistachios. Fry until crisp and golden. Remove and set aside.

In the same ghee, add the raisins and fry until they bubble up and turn golden. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Add the makhana to the kadai and roast until crisp and golden. Break a piece to ensure it’s crispy. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee to the kadai.

Add the wheat flour and roast, breaking up any lumps, until the flour turns golden and emits a pleasant aroma.

Once roasted, switch off the flame and let it cool. You’ll notice a change in colour and texture.

While the mixture is still warm, add the cane sugar, roasted nuts, dry fruits, and makhana.

Mix well until everything is combined.

===============================================

Sweet makhana

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups phool makhana (fox nuts)

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup watert

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/8 teaspoon dry ginger powder

Instructions:

In a pan, roast the makhana on low flame, stirring occasionally. To test if they're done, pop one or two in your mouth; they should be crispy. If not, roast them a bit longer. Set aside.

In another pan, combine the sugar and water. Heat until the sugar dissolves and begins to thicken.

Add the cardamom powder and dry ginger powder. Continue cooking the syrup until it reaches the right consistency. To test, place a few drops of syrup on a small plate of water. The syrup should initially dissolve but eventually form a slightly loose ball that does not dissolve in water.

Add the roasted makhana to the syrup, tossing well to coat.

Switch off the heat and mix thoroughly. Set aside for 10 minutes.

The makhana should now have a white coating.

Recipes shared by Sharmilee