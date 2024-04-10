Eid 2024: Ways to get darker Mehendi

NEW DELHI: The festival of Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated with great devotion, faith, and love across the world. As the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end, Muslim women are ready to look their best on this auspicious occasion. Like every festival custom, Eid festivities are incomplete without applying Mehendi. So, here are some easy tricks to get darker stain.

Lemon and Sugar

Combine lemon juice and sugar and apply on the henna with cloth. Not only will your mehendi stay on your hands for longer, but it will also improve in colour.

Cloves

To darken the mehendi’s stain, you need to keep them warm for which you can also use cloves.

Try avoiding water

After applying henna, try to keep your hands out of water. Immediately, do not touch the water for at least 5-6 hours as it lightens the stain.

Use mustard oil

To make the henna dark, it is better to remove it with mustard oil than with water.

Moisturise your hands

After the mehendi has fully dried, moisturise your hands regularly. This helps to keep the skin healthy too.