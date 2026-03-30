Dark or white? The argument continues

Easter chocolate is all over supermarket shelves. Some people reach straight for milk chocolate eggs while others pause at the darker varieties, assuming they’re healthier.

All chocolate begins with the cocoa (or cacao) beans, which are the seeds of the Theobroma cacao tree, a tropical plant native to Central and South America. Processing the bean gives you cocoa solids (the bitter part) and cocoa butter (the fat part that gives chocolate its smooth texture).