Culture, craft & community converge at Vastra Utsav

CHENNAI: In 1998, a group of like-minded individuals came together with a shared purpose to support DakshinaChitra. They called themselves the Friends of DakshinaChitra (FoD).

The idea was first suggested by Maureen Murari and brought to life by Kausalya Devi Apparao, who became the first president of FoD.

Their goal was to raise funds for building traditional South Indian homes and to support the museum’s many workshops and cultural programmes.

Now, 27 years later, that spirit of community and support is still going strong. On August 1 and 2, FoD is bringing back one of its most cherished annual events, Vastra Utsav 2025, a two-day fair to raise funds for DakshinaChitra. “It’s such a joyful event and a meaningful cause. We’re proud to support something that has become such an important part of Chennai,” says Shanta Narayan from FoD.

She adds that Vastra Utsav was envisioned by Kausalya Devi Apparao and over the years, it has grown into a much-loved cultural event. “One of the big reasons for its continued success is the constant support of Visalakshi Ramaswamy, founder of the M.Rm.Rm Cultural Foundation, who has played a key role in shaping it into what it is today. This year’s exhibition will feature weavers and artisans from across the country, giving visitors a chance to explore diverse textile traditions, from intricate weaves to dyeing and printing techniques,” she tells DT Next.

Among the participants are The Nomi from Assam, showcasing sustainable clothing and jewellery from the Northeast, and Tantubi from West Bengal, known for their beautiful and distinctive sarees. The M.Rm.Rm Cultural Foundation will present its signature Chettinad woven baskets, and Kumudhini Silks from Bengaluru will bring a curated selection of elegant handloom silks.

Shanta notes that Vastra Utsav isn’t just a shopping experience but also a celebration of craft, heritage and a reminder of the power of community coming together for a meaningful cause. Vastra Utsav will be held at the Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Centre, Santhome High Road