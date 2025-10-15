Create a stunning Deepavali ambiance at home

CHENNAI: Whether you want to add traditional touches or get creative with DIY decor, these ideas will help you create a warm and welcoming space for family and friends

Rangoli magic at entrance

You can decorate the entrance by drawing a rangoli with colours, or if you want to make it more sustainable, go for a flower carpet. Rangolis not only look beautiful but are also believed to bring positive energy into your home. You can also place small diyas around the rangoli to make it glow in the evening.

Decorate the main door

To add more colour and festive cheer to your home, decorate the main door with fresh flower garlands and strings of lights. A toran made with mango leaves or marigolds adds a traditional touch. You can even hang bells or little lanterns to make it look extra special.

Lighting diyas

Deepavali is incomplete without diyas lighting up every corner of the house. You can arrange them on trays, inside glass jars or around indoor plants to add a cosiness to your space. If you have a balcony, line it with rows of diyas to make the outside shine just as brightly as the inside. You can mix traditional clay diyas with modern candles or LED lights for a warm and welcoming glow.

DIY decorations

If you have old jars, boxes, or colourful paper lying around at home, turn them into beautiful decorative pieces for your celebrations. With plenty of easy YouTube tutorials and still a week to go, you can create lanterns, wall hangings, or even handmade candles. It’s a fun and budget-friendly way to decorate your space. It’s a great way to bond, and kids will especially love being part of the creative fun.

Bring in the blossoms

Arrange fresh flowers at the entrance as torans, and place small bunches in all the rooms, including balconies, to spread festive cheer. If you have an old urli at home, fill it with water, float some petals and diyas, and place it in the living room or hallway. The fragrance and colours of fresh flowers add instant life and positivity to your space.

Dining table décor

Take out your best crockery set for the festival and set the dining table with care. Use a clean, colourful tablecloth along with matching napkins and cutlery to create a neat look. Adding a beautiful centrepiece, like fresh flowers or a decorative bowl, instantly lifts the entire table’s appearance. You can also place small flower bowls around to add warmth and elegance. A thoughtfully decorated dining table makes every meal feel special.