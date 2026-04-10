Choose your best side: Waking up in pain? Your sleep position may need adjusting

Sleeping on your back may also worsen acid reflux symptoms by allowing stomach acid to seep into the oesophagus. “And while any sleeping position can lead to nasal congestion, lying face up can cause you to feel even more stuffy, especially when dealing with a cold or allergies,” Suh said.

Propping up the top half of your body with a pillow or a wedge-shaped bolster helps relieve acid reflux. “Or try elevating the head of your bed by putting blocks under the legs of your bed frame,” added Gurubhagavatula. “Some research also suggests that sleeping on your left side can help, too.”

Pregnant women are often told to avoid sleeping on their backs after about 20 weeks to prevent the uterus from putting pressure on a large vein that carries blood from the lower body to the heart. That could restrict blood flow to vital organs or lower blood pressure, leading to light-headedness.

When pregnant, it’s safest to sleep on your side, especially the left side, as this moves the weight off the vein,” Gurubhagavatula said. “This should help with pregnancy-related acid reflux, too.”