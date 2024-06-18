Buns, ponytails and top knots: Seven easy hairstyles to beat the heatwave

NEW DELHI: With the temperature soaring by the day, managing long tresses can become quite a task. Leaving the hair open can be messy and irritating during the summer. A celebrity hairstylist has shared some easy hairstyles that can look stylish and take less time to make.

Santosh Gahatraj, known for styling personalities such as Rana Daggubati, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, has provided tips to IANS on hairstyles to beat the heat.

1. Messy bun: This requires minimal effort. Gather all your hair, create a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with a hair tie or bobby pins.

2. Beach wave ponytails or buns: Despite seeming like it takes too much effort, it doesn’t. After washing your hair, braid it when damp and leave it on for some time. Undo the braids when it's slightly dry for effortless waves. Turn it into a ponytail or wavy bun.

3. Headbands and scarves: The soaring temperatures can leave hair dry and brittle. Add a colourful headband or scarf to cover the head.

4. Variations in ponytails: Experiment with a high ponytail, a low ponytail, or a side ponytail for a simple yet chic look.

5. Half ponytail: Pull the top half of your hair into a small bun, leaving the rest down. This will give a chic and stylish look.

6. Keep it easy with braids: Simple braids or fishtail braids look stylish and help keep the hair safe from drying out and split ends.

7. Top knot: Gather all the hair into a ponytail style. Backcomb to add volume and smoothen the top. Twist the hair around and turn it into a bun, securing it with pins. You can add a little spray for a stronger hold, although it's optional. These styles are perfect for hot summer days when you want to keep your hair looking good with minimal effort.