Breakfast meals to keep you warm on chilly winter mornings

NEW DELHI: During chilly winter mornings, a warm and hearty breakfast can be incredibly satisfying. Here are some breakfast meal ideas that can help keep you warm:

Porridge with spices Try different grains like quinoa or farro for variety. Add warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom to keep warm.







Eggs and toast Prepare scrambled or poached eggs and serve on whole-grain toast. Add avocado or smoked salmon for extra flavour and warmth.







Chia seed pudding Mix chia seeds with warm almond milk and let it sit overnight. Top with warm berries or a dollop of nut butter in the morning.







Burrito Fill a tortilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, black beans, and sautéed vegetables. Roll it up and heat it in a skillet for a warm and satisfying breakfast.







Pancakes or Waffles Use whole-grain flour for a healthier option. Top with warm fruit compote, Greek yoghurt, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

























