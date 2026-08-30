Big Tech downplaying grave AI risks for profit, warns Bill Gates

In an hourlong interview with The New York Times, Gates said the tech industry was knowingly downplaying those threats because there was too much money on the line.

“In private, people who understand how good this stuff is, and how much better it’s getting, they’re very worried,” he said. But few tech executives, Gates said, are willing to admit that publicly. “They’re now saying to each other: ‘Hey, man, don’t say that. It’s bad for us — the next trillion dollars we’re trying to raise.”

On Wednesday, Gates published a nearly 6,000-word essay on his personal website laying out his concerns about AI and offering solutions, such as new taxes and bans. He said he was motivated to speak now because recent improvements in AI had far surpassed his expectations and because the industry had ignored technology milestones — like AI escaping the control of its creators or making recipes for bioweapons — that it had once said would warrant greater caution.