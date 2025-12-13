Bauble Bazaar hosts Christmas pop-up in Chennai

Three years ago, when the duo, Lekha Shree and Aaron Roshan– fresh out of college decided to set up their entrepreneurial venture and not get into the 9-5 corporate bubble.

“While brainstorming, we realised Chennai had big exhibitions, which don’t fall under the premium, curated pop-up experience. That’s how the idea of Bauble Bazaar was born. Our first event happened at Fika in December 2022, says Lekha, co-founder of Bauble Bazaar.

However, winning trust as young organisers was challenging for them. “We made it happen by involving friends, family, and influencers.”

As they began to expand their horizons, the duo started to focus on theme-based editions. “Previously, we have worked on Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Disney themes. This year, we are back. We have more than 40 women entrepreneurs from different cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, among others. And, we follow exclusivity: if one stall is exhibiting sarees, we avoid offering the same.

This helps us foster a space free of competition, yet encouraging healthy conversations," adds the 24-year-old, noting that they have collaborated with actor-anchor Ma Ka Pa Anand for the edition.

During the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020, it hit Lekha deeply that many women, above the age of 30, have talents, dreams, and passions.

But they hardly get to do what they truly love. “Our generation is slightly better than the previous one, where women have started being more independent and are open to creating opportunities. So, we decided that Bauble Bazaar shouldn’t be just an exhibition; it should be a platform that makes women feel seen, supported, and capable,” she states.

Apart from stalls, the bazaar will also feature four unique workshops, including a candle-making workshop. The Bauble Bazaar will take place on December 14, 11 am to 8 pm, Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.