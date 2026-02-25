Around the world in 30 wedding rituals

Did you know that in Egypt, unmarried female friends and relatives of the bride pinch her on her wedding day? The playful act is believed to pass on the bride’s good luck and perhaps even speed up their own chances of getting married.
In Romania, things get even more dramatic. Guests ‘kidnap’ the bride before or during the celebration and hold her for ransom. The groom must then rescue her, sometimes with money or drinks, sometimes by performing a song or declaring his love in public.
Each country has its own unique wedding rituals, and the ongoing exhibition, Wonderful Wedding Rituals Around the World, explores such traditions observed in 30 countries.
“A few months ago, I attended Supanki Kalanadan’s lecture on Tamil indigenous wedding practices. It made me curious. If Tamil weddings have numerous beautiful little rituals, what might exist in other cultures, such as those in Scotland or Spain, or elsewhere? I wasn’t interested in doing something academic. I wanted to look at the small, charming rituals that make weddings joyful,” says curator Solomon Thirumurugan.
Rather than presenting marriage as a formal institution, the show focuses on the emotions behind it: love, hope, humour, commitment and togetherness. “We didn’t classify or analyse traditions. If something felt beautiful or meaningful, if it made us smile or pause, it found a place in the exhibition,” Solomon explains.
The layout reflects that spirit. There is no strict geographical order or fixed path. Visitors are free to wander, discovering each ritual as a standalone story. Some of the customs are symbolic. In Germany, immediately after the ceremony, the couple is asked to saw a log in half together. The log represents the first obstacle of married life, a reminder that challenges must be faced as a team.
Others are romantic. In Italy, on the eve of the wedding, the groom and his friends gather beneath the bride’s window. He sings to her, and she appears at the balcony to acknowledge the gesture. In the Philippines, the Money Dance sees guests pinning cash onto the bride and groom as they dance: a gesture symbolising prosperity and good fortune.
“We did a lot of research. But we limited ourselves to 30 rituals to avoid repetition. Each one had to feel special,” Solomon says. The other curators of the exhibition are Ashwini Shenai, Chandhini Pandiyan, Halima Fazila, Samsthithaa Paranthaman, Tharunika Sridhar and Yaminee Gokhale
The colour tones are carefully adapted to reflect the cultural mood of each country. “Every image brings a smile. The idea was to highlight the small rituals that make the couple and their families happy. It’s been a fun project.”
There are plans to expand the exhibition and the team welcomes collaborations. At its heart, Wonderful Wedding Rituals Around the World is a reminder that while customs may differ across continents, the emotions remain the same.
The exhibition is on till February 26 at Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra.