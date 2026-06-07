All things biscoff

HOW TO MAKE:

Brew preferred 60 ml method. of espresso using a moka pot or your

Add the Biscoff spread to a bowl.

Pour in the prepared espresso and mix well until smooth. Set aside.

Roughly crush the Biscoff biscuits and keep aside.

Heat the milk in a saucepan. Once bubbles start appearing around the edges, switch off the flame.

Froth the milk using a milk frother. Alternatively, pour the milk back and forth between two vessels to create foam.

Add half of the espresso-Biscoff mixture to a serving glass.

Pour in about 1 cup of hot milk.

Top with the milk froth.

Sprinkle the crushed Biscoff biscuits on top and serve hot.