60 ml espresso
2 cups milk
¼ cup Biscoff spread
2 Biscoff biscuits, crushed
Brew preferred 60 ml method. of espresso using a moka pot or your
Add the Biscoff spread to a bowl.
Pour in the prepared espresso and mix well until smooth. Set aside.
Roughly crush the Biscoff biscuits and keep aside.
Heat the milk in a saucepan. Once bubbles start appearing around the edges, switch off the flame.
Froth the milk using a milk frother. Alternatively, pour the milk back and forth between two vessels to create foam.
Add half of the espresso-Biscoff mixture to a serving glass.
Pour in about 1 cup of hot milk.
Top with the milk froth.
Sprinkle the crushed Biscoff biscuits on top and serve hot.
20 Biscoff biscuits
¾ cup desiccated coconut, plus extra for coating
¼ cup condensed milk
2 tbsp milk
1 tbsp ghee
Take them 20 into Biscoff fine crumbs biscuits using and grind a mixer. Set aside.
Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and add ¾ cup desiccated coconut.
Toast for about 2 minutes until lightly golden.
Add the Biscoff crumbs and mix well until combined.
Add the condensed milk and milk.
Mix until the mixture comes together. Do not cook for too long, as it may release excess oil.
Allow the mixture to cool slightly.
Shape into small ladoos.
Roll each ladoo in desiccated coconut.
Repeat until all the mixture is used.