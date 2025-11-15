5-year-old’s trailblazing milestone

CHENNAI: At the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, the world feels both impossibly vast and startlingly still. The air is thin and sharp, carrying a cold that bites through layers, yet the sun casts a golden glow over the ancient glaciers. Clouds drift below like restless oceans, making the summit feel suspended between earth and sky. Silence dominates—broken only by the crunch of snow underfoot and the distant whisper of wind. Recently, however, the Crown of Tanzania welcomed its young visitors from Tamil Nadu.

The group, consisting of five children and their parents, set out to create history and etch the state’s name into the world’s mountaineering records. The summit, initiated and led by Muthamil Selvi Narayanan, the first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale the seven summits of the world, was unlike any other attempted before. “I was quite inspired by the recognitions Muthu amma received for her achievements. I also wanted to reach those peaks and meet Udhay uncle (Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin),” begins SB Sivavishnu.

By the end of the summit, the team had created several records. Sivavishnu is now recognised as Tamil Nadu’s youngest mountaineer to climb the majestic African peak, and the third youngest globally. Following him on the state’s youngest list are Pari (7), Inba (10), Manu Chakravathi (12) and Roshan (13). “I was casually browsing through the world records of Mount Kilimanjaro when I realised that the youngest categories were yet to be achieved. Since Sivavishnu was already fascinated by trekking, I led the idea,” says Muthamil Selvi, who is also Sivavishnu’s aunt.

Originally from Virudhunagar, the five-year-old now lives in Chennai. However, enthusiasm alone is not enough for mountain summiting. “It was very difficult to reach the peak. I had severe leg pain due to a nail problem, breathing issues, and also vomiting. But the desire to see the world from the top kept me going,” Sivavishnu shares.

Previously, Ognjen Živkovic from Serbia and Teghbir Singh from India held the records for the two youngest mountaineers to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Sharing a fun fact, Muthamil Selvi notes that the recently summitted Tamil Nadu team placed a Lord Murugan idol at the top of the mountain.

Even for Muthamil Selvi, this summit was not a bed of roses. “The constant fear of ‘What if anything happens to the kids?’ stayed with me throughout. But I was astonished by these children. Usually, after reaching the camp, mountaineers rest and attend to medical needs. But our children were energetically playing, which even surprised the guides,” she says. However, Roshan’s oxygen level dropped, and he had to be rescued by helicopter mid-way.

Even at such a tender age, Sivavishnu trekked continuously for nine hours. “My next goal is to reach the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest. After that, I will join the army to serve our country’s people,” dreams the pre-schooler.

Compared to adults, Muthamil Selvi feels that the children were more obedient and disciplined during the summit. “My ultimate aim is to train at least 100 mountaineers from Tamil Nadu by the end of 2026,” she hopes. Her desire to make Tamil Nadu shine on the global stage continues to drive her.

“Till now, no girl child has achieved these milestones. I wish to create that record as well. I believe this will inspire many young minds to lead a healthy, focused and responsible life, without giving space to unnecessary habits. People underestimate our state when it comes to mountain climbing. I am working towards breaking that prejudice,” she says.