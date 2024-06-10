5 Upcycling ideas for home decor

NEW DELHI: Decorated homes always look beautiful. However, getting the right items to decorate your home is not always an easy task. You can create amazing home decor with waste materials such as old bottles, newspapers, and others. Here are 5 upcycled home decor ideas that you can explore.
Turn your bottle into flower vase
Generally, we throw away empty glass bottles and jars. However, they can be turned into beautiful home decor pieces. You can use empty bottles to make a table lamp, showpiece, or flower vase. By using coloured papers or old magazine pages or by colouring them, it can be used for home decor purposes.
Use old bed sheets as curtains
The old bed sheets available in the houses can be used to create curtains. You can choose bed sheets that have patterns, varied colours, and shades to make perfect curtains for your homes.
Pen holder from old bangles
What one does do with old bangles? They are certain times kept unused. These colourful bangles can be used to create pen holders. One just needs to cut the cardboard to the size of a bangle to make a base. Take six or eight bangles and apply glue to stack them one above another. Leave it to dry and then it is ready to use.
Recycle saris to make mats
Beautiful old sarees with attractive designs, embroidery and brocades can be utilised to make table mats and coverings. Simply cut an old embroidered saree, add a contrasting border, and spread it across the table.
Use old cup to make fragrant candle holder
Old tea and coffee mugs that are lying in your kitchens can be utilised beautifully. You can choose from your favourite fragrance, such as lemongrass, mint, or lemon, along with some wax. Just carefully melt the wax and add the fragrance to the cup, along with a wick at the centre. And with this method, you can create many stunning candle holders for your rooms.